Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes Position in PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PMV Consumer Acquisition by 11,025.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $711,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 210,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 30,167 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in PMV Consumer Acquisition by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 40,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 24,402 shares during the period. 62.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PMVC opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82.

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

