Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGR. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $943,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the 3rd quarter worth $553,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 136,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 237.2% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 58,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 40,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VGR stock opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. Vector Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.73 and a twelve month high of $17.39. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upgraded Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

