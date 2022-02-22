Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $803,000 in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 81,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 645,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 332,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 107,418 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,097,000. CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 85,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 15,261 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEKK stock opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.85.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming industries.

