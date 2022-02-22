Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $562,000 Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 161.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackLine by 0.8% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,382,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,272,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,312,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,901,000 after purchasing an additional 384,024 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BlackLine by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackLine by 70.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 841,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,671,000 after purchasing an additional 348,945 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackLine alerts:

In other BlackLine news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $529,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 23,334 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $2,625,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,334 shares of company stock worth $4,259,425. 10.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $72.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.11 and its 200 day moving average is $108.65. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.09 and a 12-month high of $135.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. BlackLine’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.60.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.