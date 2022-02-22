Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 70,741 Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 70,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PUCK. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Goal Acquisitions by 239.0% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 573.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 17,190 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the second quarter worth about $278,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Goal Acquisitions by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the second quarter valued at $356,000.

Goal Acquisitions stock opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $9.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.72.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

