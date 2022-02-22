Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys 10,813 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 3,640.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,813 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,837,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,912,000 after buying an additional 362,589 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,789,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,025,000 after acquiring an additional 47,286 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,358,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,397,000 after purchasing an additional 93,216 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,632,000 after purchasing an additional 249,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,316,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,207,000 after purchasing an additional 202,492 shares during the period.

BJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.12.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $65.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.40 and its 200 day moving average is $60.76. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.15 and a 52 week high of $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.76.

In other news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $792,939.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

