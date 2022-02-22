Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,988,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,899,000 after buying an additional 50,665 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 34.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 4.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 35.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOD stock opened at $52.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.47. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $137.60.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $447,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 133,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.80 per share, with a total value of $7,577,915.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,093,818 shares of company stock valued at $60,465,648. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KOD. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $114.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $122.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kodiak Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.88.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

