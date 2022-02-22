Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.10.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DADA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DADA traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.10. The company had a trading volume of 29,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,815. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.33. Dada Nexus has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $42.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.88.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.94% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. The company had revenue of $201.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dada Nexus will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Dada Nexus by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 13,456 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter worth $597,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Dada Nexus by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dada Nexus by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

