D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.61 Billion

Brokerages forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) will report $7.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nineteen analysts have issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.21 billion. D.R. Horton reported sales of $6.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full-year sales of $35.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.70 billion to $36.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $38.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.20 billion to $43.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for D.R. Horton.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

DHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.21.

Shares of DHI traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,498,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,972,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 6.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.97. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $72.57 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.22%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $46,826.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $3,475,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,470 shares of company stock worth $11,963,776. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 35,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 293,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,677,000 after buying an additional 123,680 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 24,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on D.R. Horton (DHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.