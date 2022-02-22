CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of CYTR stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. CytRx has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.96.
CytRx Company Profile
