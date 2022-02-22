Cytokinetics (CYTK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Cytokinetics to post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $34.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.12. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.99.
In other Cytokinetics news, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $338,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,332 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,713 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.93.
Cytokinetics Company Profile
Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).
