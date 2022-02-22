Cytokinetics (CYTK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Cytokinetics to post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $34.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.12. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.99.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $338,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,332 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,713 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 22.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.93.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

