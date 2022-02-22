CUTcoin Price Down 26.2% This Week (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $11.25 million and approximately $20.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0722 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.79 or 0.00188389 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002714 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00022940 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00022996 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.19 or 0.00402718 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00058326 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 159,793,379 coins and its circulating supply is 155,793,379 coins. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

