Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curis from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CRIS opened at $3.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $296.81 million, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.90. Curis has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.89.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRIS. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Curis by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 9,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curis in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curis in the third quarter worth $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curis by 36.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Curis by 198.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

