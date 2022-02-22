Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curis from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.38.
Shares of NASDAQ CRIS opened at $3.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $296.81 million, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.90. Curis has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.89.
Curis Company Profile
Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Curis (CRIS)
- The Purely Technical Reason To Buy Kraft-Heinz Now
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.