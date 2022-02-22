CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.37% of CTS worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in CTS by 16.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 76,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 10,729 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in CTS by 152.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,711 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 9,492 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 29.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,470,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,450,000 after purchasing an additional 338,422 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 28.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTS stock opened at $35.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.54 and a beta of 0.78. CTS Co. has a one year low of $28.72 and a one year high of $39.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.88.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $132.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.08 million. CTS had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a positive return on equity of 13.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.40%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTS. StockNews.com upgraded CTS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Sidoti raised shares of CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. cut their target price on shares of CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CTS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

