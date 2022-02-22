CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Cut to $225.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $330.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.42% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CRWD. Truist Financial reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.37.
NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $164.93 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $150.02 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.46, a P/E/G ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.74.
In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.15, for a total transaction of $1,160,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total value of $14,117,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,285 shares of company stock worth $30,078,005. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $2,724,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $67,846,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $22,694,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the second quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 28,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in CrowdStrike by 115.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after purchasing an additional 27,230 shares during the period. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
