Critical Review: GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) and POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF)

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) and POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares GlobalFoundries and POET Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlobalFoundries N/A N/A N/A POET Technologies N/A -88.82% -74.05%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for GlobalFoundries and POET Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlobalFoundries 0 2 13 0 2.87 POET Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

GlobalFoundries currently has a consensus price target of $80.90, suggesting a potential upside of 62.74%. Given GlobalFoundries’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GlobalFoundries is more favorable than POET Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of GlobalFoundries shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GlobalFoundries and POET Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlobalFoundries $6.59 billion 4.01 -$254.00 million N/A N/A POET Technologies $4.43 million 56.74 -$18.17 million ($0.05) -13.78

POET Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GlobalFoundries.

Summary

GlobalFoundries beats POET Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

GlobalFoundries Company Profile

GlobalFoundries Inc. is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc. is based in MALTA, N.Y.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies, Inc. engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module. The company was founded on November 14, 1985 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

