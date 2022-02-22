Critical Comparison: TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) versus Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) and Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TeraWulf and Marin Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TeraWulf $13.43 million 1.74 -$440,000.00 ($0.22) -53.68 Marin Software $29.98 million 1.94 -$14.05 million ($0.95) -3.96

TeraWulf has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marin Software. TeraWulf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marin Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.2% of Marin Software shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of TeraWulf shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Marin Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

TeraWulf has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marin Software has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TeraWulf and Marin Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TeraWulf 0 0 0 0 N/A Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares TeraWulf and Marin Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TeraWulf -2.66% 11.27% 8.89% Marin Software -40.18% -44.45% -26.25%

Summary

TeraWulf beats Marin Software on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf, Inc. owns and operates fully integrated environmentally clean bitcoin mining facilities in the United States. TeraWulf will generate domestically produced bitcoin powered by nuclear, hydro and solar energy. The company was founded on February 8, 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, MD.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software, Inc. is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels. The company was founded by Christopher A. Lien, Paul M. Butler, Joseph Chang and Wister Walcott in April 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

