CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($2.24) Per Share

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.24) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.97 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CRSP. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $148.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $58.29 on Monday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $55.35 and a 1-year high of $169.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.41.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,319,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,955 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,316,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,736,000 after purchasing an additional 390,209 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,399,000 after purchasing an additional 78,736 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 974,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 771,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after purchasing an additional 127,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

