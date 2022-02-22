Crestwood Capital Management L.P. Has $17.73 Million Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the quarter. Carvana comprises about 7.4% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $17,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Carvana by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Carvana by 3,261.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:CVNA traded down $6.26 on Tuesday, hitting $120.14. The stock had a trading volume of 57,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,537,929. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.15 and its 200 day moving average is $263.01. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of -87.17 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $125.25 and a 52 week high of $376.83.
In other news, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $73,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $41,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 440 shares of company stock worth $119,329. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.
