Crestwood Capital Management L.P. Buys 16,078 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,078 shares during the quarter. DocuSign comprises 5.4% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $12,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,243,000 after buying an additional 2,157,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,923 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 6,658.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,020,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,707,000 after buying an additional 1,005,400 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 12.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,762,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,399,000 after buying an additional 636,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 167.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 996,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,565,000 after purchasing an additional 623,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Shares of DocuSign stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.75. 55,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,359,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of -190.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.76 and a 200-day moving average of $218.00. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.06 and a 12 month high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $1,788,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 33,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.95 per share, with a total value of $4,847,516.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,264 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,574 over the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.06.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.