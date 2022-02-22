Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€825.00” Price Target for Kering (EPA:KER)

Credit Suisse Group set a €825.00 ($937.50) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €892.00 ($1,013.64) price objective on Kering in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group set a €854.00 ($970.45) price objective on Kering in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($1,022.73) price objective on Kering in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €785.00 ($892.05) price objective on Kering in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €830.00 ($943.18) target price on Kering in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €816.00 ($927.27).

KER opened at €651.80 ($740.68) on Friday. Kering has a 52 week low of €231.35 ($262.90) and a 52 week high of €417.40 ($474.32). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €676.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is €676.67.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

