Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $862.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

CBRL opened at $132.50 on Tuesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $111.79 and a 52 week high of $178.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CBRL shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $148.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. MKM Partners cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 11,679 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 376.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

