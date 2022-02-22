Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $862.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.
CBRL opened at $132.50 on Tuesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $111.79 and a 52 week high of $178.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on CBRL shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $148.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. MKM Partners cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.44.
About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.
