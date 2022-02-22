Cornerstone Advisory LLC Sells 870 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,665 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBER stock opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a PE ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.81 and a 12-month high of $61.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.53.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

