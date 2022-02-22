Cornerstone Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 133.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 96.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total transaction of $64,678.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $137,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,517 shares of company stock valued at $585,944. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOC opened at $391.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $387.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $291.60 and a 12-month high of $408.97.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 14.40%.

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $412.18.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

