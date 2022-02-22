Cornerstone Advisory LLC Invests $249,000 in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 83.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the third quarter worth about $868,000. Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 62,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares stock opened at $65.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.12. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares has a one year low of $48.05 and a one year high of $86.23.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

