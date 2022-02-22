Cornerstone Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,185,173,000 after acquiring an additional 706,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,251,423,000 after acquiring an additional 280,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,197,312,000 after acquiring an additional 164,113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Broadcom by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,626,904,000 after purchasing an additional 436,250 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Broadcom by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,633,577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $792,221,000 after purchasing an additional 117,509 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVGO stock opened at $579.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $608.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $550.33. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The firm has a market cap of $239.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.33%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price target (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.65.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

