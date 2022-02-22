Cornerstone Advisory LLC Buys New Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 761 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $196.84 on Tuesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $195.79 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.97 and a 200-day moving average of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $193.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total value of $483,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $289,441.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,059 shares of company stock valued at $39,880,319. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.50.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

