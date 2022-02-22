Cornerstone Advisory LLC Buys New Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 761 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $196.84 on Tuesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $195.79 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.97 and a 200-day moving average of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $193.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07.
In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total value of $483,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $289,441.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,059 shares of company stock valued at $39,880,319. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.50.
salesforce.com Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
