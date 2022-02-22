Corient Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Gartner by 13,031.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $496,917,000 after buying an additional 1,622,789 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,305,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $396,657,000 after buying an additional 699,707 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 874,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,832,000 after buying an additional 566,174 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,777,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 955,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $290,235,000 after acquiring an additional 309,329 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IT opened at $288.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $301.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.18 and a 1-year high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 136.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 3,150 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $1,000,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total transaction of $297,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,540 shares of company stock worth $3,009,725 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.80.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

