Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $412,000 Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total value of $988,457.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total transaction of $13,719,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MTD stock opened at $1,408.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,529.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,515.57. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,033.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

