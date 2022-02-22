Corient Capital Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Corient Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMA. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 18,697 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 868,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,968,000 after buying an additional 54,690 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 651,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,505,000 after buying an additional 87,877 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,203,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,231,000 after buying an additional 144,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $416,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.81.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $311,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $95.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.18. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $102.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

