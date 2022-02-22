Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 71,325 Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 71,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Atreca by 730.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Atreca by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atreca during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Atreca by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 11,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atreca during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BCEL opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.17. Atreca, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Atreca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.05.

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

