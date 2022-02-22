Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 67 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 94.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,217,000 after purchasing an additional 285,923 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 89.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 396,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,574,000 after purchasing an additional 187,554 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 110.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 277,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $158,179,000 after purchasing an additional 145,499 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 12.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $639,442,000 after acquiring an additional 143,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,273,000. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $672.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $824.00 to $776.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a report on Tuesday. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $840.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $662.00.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $443.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.69 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $544.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $599.16.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $519,375.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 157 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.92, for a total value of $110,358.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,975 shares of company stock worth $44,098,432 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

