Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CRBP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.08.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRBP opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $43.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $3.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 763.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 15,848 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.39% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.