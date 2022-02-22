Contrasting Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) & Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) and Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heritage Commerce and Investar’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Commerce $162.94 million 4.51 $47.70 million $0.80 15.23 Investar $107.58 million 1.94 $8.00 million $0.76 26.49

Heritage Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than Investar. Heritage Commerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Investar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Heritage Commerce and Investar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Commerce 0 0 3 0 3.00 Investar 0 1 0 0 2.00

Heritage Commerce presently has a consensus target price of $13.33, suggesting a potential upside of 9.47%. Investar has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.65%. Given Heritage Commerce’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Heritage Commerce is more favorable than Investar.

Dividends

Heritage Commerce pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Investar pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Heritage Commerce pays out 65.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Investar pays out 42.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Heritage Commerce has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Investar has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Heritage Commerce has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Investar has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.3% of Heritage Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.6% of Investar shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Heritage Commerce shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Investar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Commerce and Investar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Commerce 29.27% 8.17% 0.92% Investar 7.44% 2.26% 0.21%

Summary

Heritage Commerce beats Investar on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit. The company was founded on September 24, 2009 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

