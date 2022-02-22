Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. Acquires New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF comprises about 2.7% of Consultiva Wealth Management CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHD. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,824,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 818,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,058,000 after acquiring an additional 105,730 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 28.3% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 429,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,168,000 after acquiring an additional 94,693 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,015,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,970,000 after acquiring an additional 84,370 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $8,738,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.82. 55,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,441. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $39.27 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.22.

