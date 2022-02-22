Conflux Network Hits Market Cap of $280.11 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Conflux Network has a market cap of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,555.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.43 or 0.06908199 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.91 or 0.00282016 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00015396 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $289.34 or 0.00770419 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00069545 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00008259 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.33 or 0.00389638 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.07 or 0.00218526 BTC.

About Conflux Network

Conflux Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

