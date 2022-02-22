Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

CNDT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered Conduent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Conduent from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen cut their price target on Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Conduent to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of CNDT opened at $4.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.00. Conduent has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 1.92.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Conduent will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,245,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,340,000 after purchasing an additional 47,955 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 48,066.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,991,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976,777 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,813,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,364,000 after purchasing an additional 689,259 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,810,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,351,000 after purchasing an additional 411,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Conduent by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,816,000 after acquiring an additional 101,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

