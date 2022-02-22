comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “ComScore, Inc. is a global leader in measuring the digital world. This capability is based on a massive, global cross-section of more than two million consumers who have given comScore permission to confidentially capture their browsing and transaction behavior, including online and offline purchasing. comScore panelists also participate in survey research that captures and integrates their attitudes and intentions. Through its proprietary technology, comScore measures what matters across a broad spectrum of behavior and attitudes. comScore analysts apply this deep knowledge of customers and competitors to help clients design powerful marketing strategies and tactics that deliver superior ROI. comScore services are used by global leaders such as AOL, Microsoft, Yahoo!, Verizon, Best Buy, The Newspaper Association of America, Tribune Interactive, ESPN, Fox Sports, Nestle, MBNA, Starcom USA, Universal McCann, the United States Postal Service, Merck and Expedia. “
Shares of NASDAQ:SCOR opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.13. comScore has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11.
comScore Company Profile
comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.
