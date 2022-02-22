comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ComScore, Inc. is a global leader in measuring the digital world. This capability is based on a massive, global cross-section of more than two million consumers who have given comScore permission to confidentially capture their browsing and transaction behavior, including online and offline purchasing. comScore panelists also participate in survey research that captures and integrates their attitudes and intentions. Through its proprietary technology, comScore measures what matters across a broad spectrum of behavior and attitudes. comScore analysts apply this deep knowledge of customers and competitors to help clients design powerful marketing strategies and tactics that deliver superior ROI. comScore services are used by global leaders such as AOL, Microsoft, Yahoo!, Verizon, Best Buy, The Newspaper Association of America, Tribune Interactive, ESPN, Fox Sports, Nestle, MBNA, Starcom USA, Universal McCann, the United States Postal Service, Merck and Expedia. “

Get comScore alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SCOR opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.13. comScore has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of comScore by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 8,022,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,796,000 after purchasing an additional 936,939 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of comScore by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,748,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,520,000 after buying an additional 17,712 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of comScore by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,190,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,953,000 after buying an additional 79,504 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of comScore by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 2,800,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,354,000 after buying an additional 305,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of comScore by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 2,310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after buying an additional 255,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on comScore (SCOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.