CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $49.36

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as €49.36 ($56.09) and last traded at €48.70 ($55.34), with a volume of 96303 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €49.36 ($56.09).

A number of analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Morgan Stanley set a €70.50 ($80.11) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($88.64) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 14th. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($98.86) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €81.79 ($92.94).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion and a PE ratio of 41.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €61.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €69.88.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

