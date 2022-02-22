Comparing Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) and Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF)

Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) and Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Fission Uranium shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Pure Energy Minerals and Fission Uranium’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Energy Minerals N/A N/A -$380,000.00 ($0.01) -86.00 Fission Uranium N/A N/A -$6.72 million ($0.02) -29.23

Pure Energy Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fission Uranium, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Pure Energy Minerals has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fission Uranium has a beta of 2.59, meaning that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pure Energy Minerals and Fission Uranium, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pure Energy Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Fission Uranium 0 0 1 0 3.00

Fission Uranium has a consensus price target of $1.60, suggesting a potential upside of 173.69%. Given Fission Uranium’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fission Uranium is more favorable than Pure Energy Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares Pure Energy Minerals and Fission Uranium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Energy Minerals N/A N/A N/A Fission Uranium N/A -2.47% -2.39%

Summary

Fission Uranium beats Pure Energy Minerals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pure Energy Minerals

Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. is a mineral resource company. The firm engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium brine projects that are located in Clayton Valley, Nevada and Salta Province, Argentina. The company was founded by Jeremy Poirier on June 7, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. The firm’s projects include Patterson Lake South, which is located in Canada’s Athabasca Basin and is host to the Triple R deposit. The company was founded by Devinder Randhawa on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

