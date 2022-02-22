Comparing Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) & Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

88.9% of Capital One Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Capital One Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Capital One Financial and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital One Financial 0 6 14 0 2.70 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China 1 0 0 0 1.00

Capital One Financial currently has a consensus price target of $185.12, suggesting a potential upside of 20.24%. Given Capital One Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Capital One Financial is more favorable than Industrial and Commercial Bank of China.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Capital One Financial and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital One Financial $32.03 billion 2.05 $12.39 billion $26.84 5.74 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China $179.59 billion 1.21 $45.77 billion $2.79 4.37

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has higher revenue and earnings than Capital One Financial. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital One Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Capital One Financial has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Capital One Financial and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital One Financial 38.68% 19.77% 2.90% Industrial and Commercial Bank of China 26.36% 11.30% 0.99%

Dividends

Capital One Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Capital One Financial pays out 8.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China pays out 24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Capital One Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Capital One Financial beats Industrial and Commercial Bank of China on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses. The Consumer Banking segment consists of branch-based lending and deposit gathering activities for consumers and small businesses. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, deposit gathering and treasury management services to commercial real estate and commercial and industrial customers. The company was founded by Richard D. Fairbank on July 21, 1994, and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Company Profile

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions. This segment's products and services include corporate loans, trade financing, deposit-taking activities, corporate wealth management services, custody activities, various corporate intermediary services, etc. The Personal Banking segment provides personal loans and cards, deposits, personal wealth management, and personal intermediary services to individual customers. The Treasury Operations segment is involved in the money market transactions, investment securities, and foreign exchange transactions, as well as holding of derivative positions. The company also offers e-banking services, including Internet, telephone, and mobile banking services; and investment banking, fund and asset management, trust, financial leasing, broker dealer, insurance, and other financial services. It operates approximately 16,197 domestic institutions and 426 overseas institutions. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.