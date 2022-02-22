Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:CHCT)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Community Healthcare Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 24.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CHCT. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE CHCT opened at $43.74 on Monday. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $41.35 and a 1-year high of $52.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 202.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 284.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

