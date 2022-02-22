Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 534,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,901 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $24,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 284.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHCT stock opened at $43.74 on Tuesday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.35 and a 1-year high of $52.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 0.57.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 202.33%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

