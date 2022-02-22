Colony Group LLC Sells 36,624 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Colony Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,624 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $23,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5,371.4% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.84. 8,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,829. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $64.76 and a 52-week high of $78.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.41 and a 200-day moving average of $74.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%.

