Colony Group LLC Lowers Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Colony Group LLC reduced its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,813 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $19,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,141,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,303,000 after acquiring an additional 233,810 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,876 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,311 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,988,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $866,732,000 after acquiring an additional 100,695 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.10.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,339,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.06 and a one year high of $127.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $1,108,050.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $6,010,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,031 shares of company stock valued at $16,195,524 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

