Colony Group LLC Has $49.07 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Colony Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,218 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Colony Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $49,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 99,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 940,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,171,000 after purchasing an additional 64,822 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 206,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,046,000 after purchasing an additional 16,705 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $433.80. The company had a trading volume of 503,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,876,085. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $458.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $455.29. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $373.26 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

