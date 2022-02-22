Colony Group LLC Has $37.11 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Colony Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $37,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,282,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,543,803,000 after buying an additional 757,907 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,863,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,799,000 after buying an additional 85,293 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,560,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,562,000 after buying an additional 189,296 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,630,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,846,000 after buying an additional 67,228 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,526,000 after buying an additional 363,977 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $261.84. The stock had a trading volume of 87,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,391. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.84. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $226.77 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.