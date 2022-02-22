Colony Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 215,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $28,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,692,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,907,000 after buying an additional 408,849 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,659,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,799,000 after buying an additional 31,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,262,000 after buying an additional 96,378 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,086,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,481,000 after buying an additional 504,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,952,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,814,000 after buying an additional 26,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE J traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.59. 6,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,850. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 52.76, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.57. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.73 and a 52 week high of $149.55.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.78.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

