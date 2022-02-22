Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 62.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CHRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Shares of Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $945.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average is $15.87. Coherus BioSciences has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 133.21% and a negative net margin of 63.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 49.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 478.6% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 3,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 43.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter valued at $152,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

