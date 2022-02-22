Cogna Educação (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Trading Down 3.8%

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY)’s stock price traded down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. 2,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 51,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average is $0.49.
About Cogna Educação (OTCMKTS:COGNY)
